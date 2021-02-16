$49.58 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post sales of $49.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.71 billion to $51.04 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $47.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $203.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.03 billion to $205.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $223.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $209.07 billion to $236.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

ABC stock opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after acquiring an additional 794,449 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,987,000 after purchasing an additional 131,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

