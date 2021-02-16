4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,887,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CATV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 56,151,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,188,297. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. 4Cable TV International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
4Cable TV International Company Profile
See Also: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for 4Cable TV International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Cable TV International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.