$50.08 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to report sales of $50.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.75 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $48.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $187.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.64 million to $193.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $227.50 million, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $239.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $603.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $56.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

