505,522 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 505,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,245,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Eastern Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000.

EBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

EBC opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

