509,889 Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 509,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,538,000. Slack Technologies comprises about 3.4% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.09% of Slack Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,968.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $52,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,569.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

NYSE:WORK opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

