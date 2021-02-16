54,240 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $22.50.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

