55,923 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.98. The company had a trading volume of 475,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,995,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.