$574.56 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce $574.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.60 million. Masonite International posted sales of $531.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masonite International.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOR. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $133,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in Masonite International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2,328.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 35,462 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $113.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

