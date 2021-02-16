5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.31

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.22, with a volume of 310327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNP shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$2.90 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of C$361.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

