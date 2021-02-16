5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.31

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.22, with a volume of 310327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNP shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$2.90 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of C$361.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

