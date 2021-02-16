60,783 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. AT&T accounts for about 1.3% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. 656,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. The stock has a market cap of $206.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

