65,639 Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of The Chefs’ Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

CHEF opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

