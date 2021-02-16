66,074 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. NMI accounts for about 1.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp owned approximately 0.08% of NMI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NMI by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in NMI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NMI by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 218,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 117,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of NMI by 490.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 104,181 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $893,723.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NMI stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,655. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

