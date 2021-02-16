6,715 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000. NVIDIA makes up 2.5% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $604.40. 160,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,269. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $611.65. The company has a market capitalization of $374.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $539.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.