$676.64 Million in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report sales of $676.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $718.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $640.00 million. Mattel reported sales of $594.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAT shares. UBS Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 160.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 56.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Mattel has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,871.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

