72,733 Shares in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000. Collectors Universe makes up 0.9% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.78% of Collectors Universe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Collectors Universe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,775,000 after purchasing an additional 49,326 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Collectors Universe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Collectors Universe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Collectors Universe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLCT opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $854.76 million, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

