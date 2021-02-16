72,733 Shares in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000. Collectors Universe comprises 0.9% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.78% of Collectors Universe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLCT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Collectors Universe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Collectors Universe by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collectors Universe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Collectors Universe by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Collectors Universe by 8,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLCT opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.76 million, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.66. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

