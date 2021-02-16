72,998 Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of SailPoint Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $41,647.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,579 shares of company stock worth $3,348,146 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIL opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,314.69 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.