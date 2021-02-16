$769.77 Million in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce $769.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $813.00 million. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.98.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $81.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

