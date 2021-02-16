$78.90 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to post sales of $78.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.39 million. LendingClub posted sales of $188.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $321.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $333.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $540.46 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $639.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingClub.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE:LC opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.74.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 4,815 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $29,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,740.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $100,060.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $390,092. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

