$782.61 Million in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post $782.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $856.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $727.03 million. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $953.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.40. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $137.58.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

