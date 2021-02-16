78,226 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Smith & Wesson Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,734 shares of company stock valued at $354,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

