$8.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report sales of $8.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.50 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $7.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $33.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.82 billion to $33.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $35.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

