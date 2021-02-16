$838.53 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report $838.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $780.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $862.22 million. Brinker International posted sales of $860.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

