86,928 Shares in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Park National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Park National by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after buying an additional 74,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Park National by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,212,000 after buying an additional 134,052 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,314,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Park National by 4,450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Park National by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

PRK stock opened at $117.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. Analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

