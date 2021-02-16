88mph Trading Down 10.4% This Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $42.40 million and $4.00 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One 88mph token can currently be purchased for $146.69 or 0.00297132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00061605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00258842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00070461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00082720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.25 or 0.00403598 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00184727 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph’s total supply is 328,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,032 tokens. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

88mph Token Trading

