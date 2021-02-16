8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $71,485.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001162 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001291 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.