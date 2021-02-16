9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Trading Up 9.6%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 10,551,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 16,144,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Several analysts have issued reports on NMTR shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMTR)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.
