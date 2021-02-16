9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Trading Up 9.6%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 10,551,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 16,144,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on NMTR shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.