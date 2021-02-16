$909.54 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce sales of $909.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $805.90 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPR. Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

