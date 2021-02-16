970,000 Shares in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.70% of VistaGen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTGN shares. William Blair upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

VTGN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 80,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,738. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $274.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

