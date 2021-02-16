A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $472.58

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $472.58 and traded as high as $499.50. A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) shares last traded at $487.00, with a volume of 66,097 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAG. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 503.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 472.58. The stock has a market cap of £560.18 million and a P/E ratio of 26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

