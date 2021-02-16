A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 14th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $217.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 59,169 shares of company stock worth $1,762,653 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

