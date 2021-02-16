A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 14th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,397. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $625,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $3,342,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 146.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 167,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

