A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of A. O. Smith worth $17,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 146.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 167,044 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $625,444. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.