Aave (AAVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.31 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $5.31 billion and approximately $921.62 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $429.03 or 0.00868222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00064420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048892 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.44 or 0.05033780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024370 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016607 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00033033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00042454 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,387,098 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

