Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.87

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.87 and last traded at $127.33, with a volume of 37029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.23.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

The firm has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,102,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $230,202,000 after buying an additional 396,784 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 4,716 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $85,790,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

