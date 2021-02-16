Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 14th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 9,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 35,940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day moving average of $108.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

