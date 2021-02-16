Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:FAP)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment stock opened at C$3.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.05. The company has a market cap of C$166.44 million and a P/E ratio of -14.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

