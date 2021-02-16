ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Up 26.1% in January

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the January 14th total of 911,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
NYSE ABM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.38. 300,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,067.97 and a beta of 1.25.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 106.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, CL King raised their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
