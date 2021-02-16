Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 935,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 870,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.
About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
