Absher Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.79. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

