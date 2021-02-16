Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Short Interest Up 26.2% in January

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 14th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $717,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,982 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,404,000 after buying an additional 376,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,045,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,172,000 after purchasing an additional 149,357 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,044,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 1,196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 140,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 180,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 109,810 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $114.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

