Academies Australasia Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:AKG)

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About Academies Australasia Group
Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Academies Australasia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academies Australasia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.