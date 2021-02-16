Academies Australasia Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:AKG)

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Academies Australasia Group

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

