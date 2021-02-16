Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.70

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 5224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $8,166,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $459,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

