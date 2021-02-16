Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.70

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 5224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $8,166,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $459,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
