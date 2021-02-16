Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AKR opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

