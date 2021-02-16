Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,946 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.57% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,986,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 62,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 211,076 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 112,993 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AKR opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

