Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.35.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AXDX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.
Further Reading: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.