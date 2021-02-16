Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXDX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

