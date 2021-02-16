Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.84 Billion

Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report $11.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.95 billion. Accenture reported sales of $11.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $47.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.42 billion to $48.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.14 billion to $51.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $257.47 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.68 and its 200 day moving average is $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,214 shares of company stock worth $28,531,198. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

