ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.00-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $384.1-399.464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.22 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. 311,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,578. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $194,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,965 shares in the company, valued at $194,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,191. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.