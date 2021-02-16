Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACCYY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC cut Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Accor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Accor stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $7.77. 25,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

