AceD (ACED) Achieves Market Cap of $688,892.23

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. One AceD token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $688,892.23 and approximately $37.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000932 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000100 BTC.

AceD Token Profile

ACED is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.